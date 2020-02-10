Chhattisgarh CM to participate in 'India conference' at Harvard varsity
New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will on Saturday participate in the "India conference" at the Harvard University. According to an official statement, the Congress leader will speak on "Caste and Politics in Democratic India" at the event. This conference is one of the largest student-run events focusing on India in the USA. It is hosted at the Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School by graduate students of the Harvard University.
"It is a matter of extreme pride for Chhattisgarh and the nation, (that) Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will be a part of the special discussion in the "India Conference" at Harvard to be held on February 15th-16th, 2020," the statement said. The conference brings together business leaders, entertainment professionals, government officials and philanthropists to engage in a conversation about India's path to global
leadership.
