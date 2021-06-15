Chhattisgarh: 1,100 kg cannabis worth Rs 2.20 crore seized; two held

Mahasamund: Police seized 1,100 kg ganja (cannabis) worth Rs 2.20 crore from a truck in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district and arrested two suspected smugglers, a senior officer said on Tuesday.



The cannabis was concealed under a pile of jackfruits in the truck which was transporting the contraband from Odisha to Uttar Pradesh, he said.

On a tip-off, the truck was intercepted on Monday at Temri Naka when it was headed towards Mahasamund, superintendent of police Praful Thakur said.

He said the cannabis was packed in bags of 10-kg each which were hidden under the jackfruits.

Police arrested the truck driver, identified as Devendra Singh (30), and his helper Balbir Singh (25), both hailing from Aligarh.

"They told the police that the cannabis was sourced from Odisha and was being taken to Uttar Pradesh," Thakur said, adding the police seized Rs 20,000 from the possession of the duo along with the truck.

A case was registered under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation is underway, he added.

On June 12, a man was arrested and 800 kg ganja, worth over Rs 1 crore, was seized from his possession in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh.