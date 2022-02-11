Chautala released from jail

Chandigarh: Former Member of Parliament Ajay Singh Chautala was today finally released from Tihar Jail after completing his imprisonment term.



His elder son Dushyant Chautala, the Haryana deputy CM expressed his happiness and relief in a tweet, "Today ends a nightmare of 9 years and 25 days for us, as a family and as a party. Your continuous presence will be a much-needed blessing and support Pitaji. You are our hero. Glad to have you back home! @DrAjaySChautala." Dushyant Chautala's JJP's state president Nishan Singh today said that Ajay Singh Chautala has completed his jail term as per the legal provisions.

He said there is a feeling of enthusiasm among party workers as he will be able to participate actively in public life now.

Meanwhile, in Sirsa, the home district of Chautalas, JJP workers today celebrated Ajay Chautala's release with crackers and

celebrations.

He along with his father, former CM Om Prakash Chautala, were convicted and sentenced to imprisonment for 10 years each in teachers' recruitment cases.

The senior Chautala was earlier released from jail on July 2 last year after Delhi government remitted the sentence of prisoners whose sentence of 6 months or less was left.