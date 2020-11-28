Charge-sheet in Anvay Naik case to be filed soon: Deshmukh

Nagpur: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said a charge sheet will soon be filed in the architect-interior designer Anvay Naik suicide case, in which journalist Arnab Goswami is an accused. Besides Goswami, two others are also accused of abetting the suicide of Naik and his mother in 2018.

"It is only after getting permission from the court, investigation into the Anvay Naik suicide case, in which Arnab Goswami is an accused, is currently going on. Very soon a charge sheet will be filed in this case," Deshmukh said. His statement comes a day after the Supreme Court extended the interim bail of Goswami and two others till four weeks, stating that the judiciary should ensure that criminal law does not become a weapon for selective harassment. It also said that prima facie evaluation of the FIR against Goswami and two others did not establish the ingredients of the offence of abetment to suicide.

Goswami, Neetish Sarda and Feroz Mohammad Shaikh were arrested by Alibaug police in Maharashtra's Raigad district on November 4 in connection with the case. Goswami walked out of Taloja jail on November 11 after the apex court granted him interim bail.

Deshmukh also said that CM Uddhav Thackeray does not need to offer an apology as demanded by the BJP following court verdicts in cases related to Goswami and actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday.