Channi govt also cheating people of Punjab: Sisodia

New Delhi/Amritsar/ Jalandhar: Senior AAP leader and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that the present CM Charanjit Singh Channi led Congress Government in Punjab is again deceiving the people of Punjab with a new scam of '5 marla land' guarantee card, just like the employment card of 2017.

He said that the Channi Government is again committing the same fraud against the people of Punjab, just like the Captain did with his employment card. The scheme of 5 marla land was initiated in 1961 but till date neither the Congress government nor any other government of Punjab has implemented it, nor has any person received land under this scheme.

He said that even now, the Channi Government is not giving land to the people, but is deceiving the people of Punjab by giving them a paper with the promise of giving them land, which it has no intention of honouring. Sisodia said that three months before the 2017 Assembly Elections, the Congress Party had distributed employment cards to the youth of Punjab, which was a fraud on the people.

"Captain had promised that if the government comes to power, all the employment card holders will get employment otherwise the Government will give them an allowance. However the Congress led Government, despite being in power for 4.5 years, has neither given employment nor employment allowance to the youth. Congress and Captain forgot all their promises and bluffed the people of Punjab," he further said.