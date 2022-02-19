Channi and Sidhu Moosewala booked

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress candidate Sidhu Moosewala from Mansa seat have been booked for violating the model code of conduct.



They were found campaigning in Mansa after the 6 pm electioneering deadline on Friday, the last day for campaigning, an FIR lodged against them said.

The case was lodged on a complaint by Aam Aadmi Party candidate Vijay Singla from Mansa.

Channi had gone to Mansa to campaign for Moosewala on Friday.

Channi and Moosewala have been booked under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC, the FIR revealed.