Chandrayaan-3 may be launched during 3rd quarter of 2022: Govt

New Delhi: Chandrayaan-3, India's lunar mission, is likely to be launched during the quarter of 2022, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday, stressing that its progress was hampered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a written response to a question in Lok Sabha, Singh, Minister of State in-charge of the Department of Space, said the launch of Chandrayaan-3 has been rescheduled.

"Chandrayaan-3 is likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022 assuming normal work flow henceforth," he said.

Singh added that the realisation of Chandrayaan-3 involves various process, including finalisation of configuration, subsystems realisation, integration, spacecraft level detailed testing and a number of special tests to evaluate the system performance on earth.

"The realisation progress was hampered due to the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

However, all works that were possible in the work from home mode were taken up even during the lockdown periods. Chandrayaan-3 realisation resumed after commencement of unlock period and is in matured stage of realisation, he said. Chandrayaan-2 was launched on July 22, 2019 on board the country's most powerful geosynchronous launch vehicle.