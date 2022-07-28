Chairman Naidu likely to 'allow' discussion on price rise in Rajya Sabha next week

New Delhi: In a major move that may end the ongoing deadlock in both the Houses of Parliament over the discussion on price rise that led to multiple adjournments resulting in a washout of business proceedings, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has "agreed" to allow discussion on the issue of price rise in next week. As per sources, a broad understanding in this regard has been arrived at on Wednesday during the meetings of the Rajya Sabha Chairman with the leaders of the Opposition and the concerned ministers.



"The discussion on price rise may be scheduled for debate any day next week and the schedule for such a discussion in both the Houses of Parliament would be finalised in consultation with the Speaker of Lok Sabha," the sources said, adding that the government has decided "to go ahead" with the discussion on the pertinent issue as Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has recovered from Covid-19.

"Ten leaders of the Opposition met Naidu on the issue of suspension of 19 members of Rajya Sabha and their demand for a discussion on the price rise. Stating that the number of suspended members was on the higher side, they suggested that the suspension may be revoked so as to have good attendance in the House," the sources privy to the development said. In the meeting, which was also attended by Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal and MoS Parliamentary Affairs Muraleedharan, the Opposition members also suggested that a specific date may be indicated on which the price rise could be discussed.

However, the ministers recalled that the government had expressed its readiness in the House for such a discussion once Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman recovered from Covid. The ministers informed the Opposition leaders that the Finance minister has recovered and returned to office, the sources said.

On the issue of suspension of members, Naidu urged the leaders of Opposition parties to understand the agony that the Presiding Officer would go through before naming the erring members. "Naidu categorically stated that revocation of suspension could be considered only if the erring members realise the gravity of their misconduct in the House and regret the same," the sources said.

Naidu also noted that as many as 63 Members of the Lok Sabha were similarly suspended in 1989 and another 25 in 2015 for persistent violation of the Rules of the House and disruptions. The Chairman also had a meeting with Sitharaman and enquired about her health and readiness to reply to the debate on the issue of price rise.

Leaders of Opposition who met the Chairman include Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal of Congress, Ram Gopal Yadav (SP), Derek O'Brien (TMC), Tiruchi Siva (DMK), Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena), Elamaram Kareem (CPM), Binoy Viswam (CPI), Suresh Reddy (TRS) and Vaiko (MDMK).