Centre wants to crush journalism: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti
Srinagar: People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said it is no secret that the BJP-led Centre wants to crush journalism, the fourth pillar of democracy.
"Immediately after CJIs remarks on the role of journalists in a democracy, @AakashHassan was barred from travelling abroad. Its no secret that GOI wants to crush the very backbone and fourth pillar of our democracy because of its intolerance to the truth," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said in a tweet.
She was reacting to authorities not allowing a Kashmiri journalist, Aakash Hassan, to travel to Sri Lanka for covering the ongoing crisis in the neighbouring country.
Earlier, the government had prevented Pulitzer award recipient Sanna Mattoo from travelling to Paris.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Rajendra Prasad Singh new chairman of IIT Kharagpur Board of27 July 2022 12:23 PM GMT
On questions on resignation, arrested ??Bengal minister Partha...27 July 2022 12:23 PM GMT
RJD cries foul over arrest of Lalu's key aide27 July 2022 12:15 PM GMT
Cong leader Partap Bajwa seeks special Punjab Assembly session to...27 July 2022 12:13 PM GMT
Suicide bombing in Somalia kills 11 including local official27 July 2022 11:50 AM GMT