Centre should allay Muslims' apprehensions on CAA-NRC: Mayawati
Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati on Tuesday said the Centre should allay concerns of Muslims over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens (NRC).
"...it will be better if the Centre allays all apprehensions of Muslims on CAA/NRC to their satisfaction," she said in a tweet in Hindi.
In another tweet, she said, "At the same time, the Muslim community should remain alert that they are not politically exploited on the pretext of (protest against) this issue."
Mayawati directed party state president Munkad Ali to visit the families of those who died during anti-citizenship law protests in the state. Ali should take the help of local leaders and meet victims' families to convey that the party is with them.
Seventeen people are reported to have died in Uttar Pradesh during the protests against the new citizenship law.
(Image from scroll.in)
