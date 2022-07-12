Centre gets 5.59 lakh public grievances till Jun 25: Report

New Delhi: The Centre received 5.59 lakh public grievances against various government departments in the first half of this year, with the Department of Financial Services (DFS) getting most of such complaints, according to an official report.



Of the total of 5,59,094 complaints received on the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) -- an online mechanism -- between January 1 and June 25, as many as 5,32,662 were disposed of, it stated.

"Department of Financial Services (Banking Division), Ministry of Labour and Employment, Central Board of Direct Taxes, Ministry of Railways are the top ministries which receive(d) the maximum number of grievances.

"The Ministry of Cooperation also features in the list of maximum grievances receiving ministries, said the report of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG).

The DFS (Banking division) received 86,478 complaints, the Ministry of Labour and Employment got 62,214, Central Board of Direct Taxes (Income Tax) 26,425, Ministry of Railways (Railways Board) 26,235 while 25,397 grievances were raised against the Department of Posts, it said.

As many as 24,480 complaints were received against the Department of Telecommunications, 20,751 by the Ministry of Home Affairs, 17,232 by the Cooperation Ministry, and 16,652 by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and 16,354 by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, according to the report.

"The Department of Financial Services (Banking division) tops the list under the corruption category with 1,605 pending grievances. Department of Rural Development, Department of Consumer Affairs & O/o (office of) the Comptroller & Auditor General of India feature in the list as well," it said.

The DFS had received 11,538 grievances, in addition to 810 brought forward from previous years, under the corruption category. Of these, 1,605 were pending, said the CPGRAMS monthly report for June 2022 brought out by the DARPG under the Personnel Ministry.

The department also topped the list under the harassment/atrocities category' as well, with 292 pending grievances, it stated.

The DoPT, which is the Centre's nodal department for anti-corruption matters, had received 1,943 grievances (excluding 315 ones which were brought forward) under the "allegation of corruption/malpractices category", of which 410 were pending, the report said.