Central Teacher Eligibility Test to be held on Jan 31, 2021: Minister

New Delhi: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will now be held on January 31 next year, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said.

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on July 5. "The 14th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) which was scheduled to be held in July in 112 cities all over the country and postponed due to administrative reasons, the said examination will now be held on January 31," Nishank said.

"To maintain social distance and other safety measures, the said examination will now be conducted in 135 cities," he said.

According to officials at the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), a large number of requests have been received from the candidates for change of option for their examination city as they have shifted due to

COVID-19.

"Keeping in view the difficulty faced by candidates due to COVID-19, the CBSE has decided to give one time chance to the candidates for corrections in their option of city from which they want to appear in the CTET examination," a senior board official said. "Every effort will be made to accommodate the candidates in the cities opted by them but if the situation arises, they can be allotted any city other than the four cities opted by the candidates," the official

added.