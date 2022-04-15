'Central agencies being misused in Maharashtra and West Bengal'

Jalgaon: Central probe agencies were being used in a big way in Maharashtra and West Bengal as those "who are ruling the country wanted power in these two states at any cost," NCP chief Sharad Pawar said in an attack on the BJP on Friday. Interacting with reporters here, he said recent statements about loudspeakers on mosques by parties like MNS and BJP could vitiate the atmosphere in the state.



Pawar also hinted that the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, which form the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi, intend to face the next state Assembly elections, scheduled for late 2024, together.

With an electricity crisis looming in the state, Pawar said the MVA government was very serious about the issue and was taking all steps to resolve it. Speaking at an event here earlier in the day, the NCP chief also lauded the record Rs 72,000 crore farm loan relief that was provided when he was Union agriculture minister.

"Central agencies are being used on a big scale in two states of the country. One is West Bengal and the other is Maharashtra. It is clear those who are ruling the country wanted power in these two states at any cost, Pawar told reporters.

He said people as well as elected representatives from the two states did not "cooperate" with the BJP in its bid to form governments, so those whose expectations were dashed are busy interfering in these two states, resulting in raids being carried out.

Pawar was responding to a question about the comment of party colleague Eknath Khadse, who was also present, on how the situation in Maharashtra would have been different, in terms of probe agency raids etc, if some BJP leaders would have been jailed for alleged irregularities. On some parties targeting loudspeakers atop mosques, Pawar said the people of the state must stand united to ensure communal harmony.

Responding to a question, Pawar said MNS chief Raj Thackeray, going by his recent speeches and statements, may be treading the path of Hindutva, but then went on add that one need not speak about a party that had been rejected soundly by people in polls.