CBI to probe paper leak for HP constable recruitment test
Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to hand over to the CBI a case of the leakage of question papers for the recruitment test of constables in the state police force.
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, in a hurriedly called press conference at his official residence Oakover here, said the state government has decided to hand over the probe into the case to the CBI.
The first reason for entrusting the task to the central investigative agency is to ensure a fair and impartial probe into the case, he said.
The case was currently being investigated by a special investigating team of the state police which itself was conducting the written test for the recruitment of constables, he added.
The second reason, the chief minister said, is the inter-state aspect of the crime as the SIT which had been probing the case till now has found criminals living in ten different states of the country involved in the paper leakage.
The opposition Congress had also demanded the probe into the case by the CBI for a fair and impartial investigation.
While entrusting the task to the CBI, Thakur also appreciated the probe done till now by the state police's SIT.
He said the SIT has arrested as many as 73 accused in this case till now.
They have also seized a sum of Rs 8.49 lakh cash, besides 15 mobile phones and a laptop, he added.
A written test for recruiting 1,334 constables in the state police force was conducted on March 27 this year in which 75,000 candidates had appeared after clearing physical tests.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Couple moves Bombay HC seeking nod to complete surrogacy procedure17 May 2022 2:30 PM GMT
Four new members take oath at NCLAT17 May 2022 2:23 PM GMT
In West Bengal, 78.9 per cent of the households have bicycles, the...17 May 2022 2:09 PM GMT
CBI raids wrong, party stands behind Chidambaram: Cong17 May 2022 2:00 PM GMT
Gyanvapi: SC directs DM, Varanasi to ensure protection of area where...17 May 2022 2:00 PM GMT