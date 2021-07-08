CBI should widen probe into FIR against Anil Deshmukh: HC

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday said it expects the CBI to widen its investigation into the FIR filed against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, and added that the head of the administration cannot claim innocence and was equally responsible.

A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar said if true meaning has to be given to the April 5 order of the high court, directing the CBI to hold a preliminary inquiry against the allegations of corruption levelled against Deshmukh, then the role of every person has to be looked into. The court was hearing a petition filed by Deshmukh seeking quashing of the FIR registered by the CBI on April 24 against him on charges of corruption and misuse of official position. The FIR was filed after the agency carried out a preliminary inquiry pursuant to directions from the HC.

In March this year, days after his removal from the post of Mumbai police commissioner, senior IPS officer Param Bir Singh had alleged that Deshmukh had asked police officers, including (now dismissed) cop Sachin Waze, to collect Rs 100 crore each month from bars and restaurants.

Whoever is the head of the administration cannot claim innocence by saying that he was only following orders from the executive. The head of the administration is also equally responsible. The minister might have told to reinstate Sachin Waze, but can the person holding the key and the top post simply obey the orders without performing his duties, the court said. We expect the CBI to widen its probe. We hope that the CBI has now found out who the conspirators are, Justice Shinde said.