CBI raids 25 locations over missing coins worth Rs 11 crore from vaults of State Bank of India
New Delhi: The CBI on Thursday conducted searches at 25 locations in connection with a case of coins worth Rs 11 crore going missing from the vaults of an SBI branch in Karauli in Rajasthan, officials said Friday.
The searches were spread across Delhi, Jaipur, Dausa, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Alwar, Udaipur and Bhilwara at the premises of around 15 former bank officials and others, they said.
The matter came to light after the State Bank of India (SBI) branch decided to carry out counting of money after a preliminary enquiry indicated discrepancy in its cash reserve at Mehandipur branch in Karauli district in August 2021.
Alarmed bank officials had roped in a Jaipur-based private vendor to do counting of coins supposed to be Rs 13 crore according to account books. To their shock, the vendor found only 3,000 bags carrying coins worth about Rs 2 crore coins while over coins of Rs 11 crore were missing from the branch.
It is also alleged that the employees of the private vendor who were doing the counting were threatened in the night on August 10, 2021 at the guesthouse where they were staying and were asked to refrain from the counting, the FIR has alleged
SBI had approached the Rajasthan High Court seeking a CBI probe into the matter as the missing amount was higher than Rs 3 crore, the threshold for seeking a probe by the agency. On the high court's directions, the CBI has taken over the FIR earlier registered by the Rajasthan Police.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Dolo tablet makers doled out freebies worth Rs 1,000 cr to doctors, SC...18 Aug 2022 7:17 PM GMT
Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar detained at Jodhpur airport, again18 Aug 2022 7:14 PM GMT
'India & China relationship going through extremely difficult phase'18 Aug 2022 7:13 PM GMT
Red alert in parts of Odisha due to possible formation of depression18 Aug 2022 7:12 PM GMT
16-yr-old commits six robberies in 24 hrs in South Delhi18 Aug 2022 7:12 PM GMT