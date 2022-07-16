CBI arrests NHAI CGM and Regional Officer over graft charges
New Delhi: The CBI on Friday arrested National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) CGM and Regional Officer Digvijay Mishra from Gandhinagar while allegedly receiving Rs 10 lakh bribe from a GHV India representative for favouring the company in the Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway project, officials said.
Mishra, the Chief General Manager (CGM) and Regional Officer (RO) of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), was booked after receiving a complaint of corruption against him for favouring the company which was engaged in the 109-kilometer Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway project, they said.
It emerged during surveillance that Mishra was favouring the company in the settlement of bills, award of work, completion certificates, extension of deadlines and other matters related to package 1 and 2 of the project, among others, they said.
On getting confirmation about a possible bribe exchange, CBI teams swooped down at the location and arrested Mishra who was allegedly receiving the bribe from TP Singh, a representative of the company. Singh was also taken into custody, officials said.
Following the arrest, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at 14 locations in Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Pune, Delhi and Chandigarh.
