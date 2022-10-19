Cattle scam: Delhi HC likely to hear Saigal's plea today

KOLKATA: The Delhi High Court will hear the plea of Anubrata Mandal's bodyguard Saigal Hossain in the alleged irregularities in financial transactions on an urgent basis on Wednesday.



The Delhi High Court also ordered that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) cannot take any action against Hossain, which means that the investigating officers will not be able to take him to Delhi in the next 24 hours as desired.

The ED wanted to take Delhi for interrogation. The Asansol court allowed Saigal to be brought to Delhi by Monday. Thereafter,

Hossain's advocate approached the Delhi High Court challenging the order.

He has been under the watchful eyes of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged cow smuggling case and was summoned on June 9. On the same day, he was arrested and is currently in the Asansol Correctional Home.

Recently, the ED had also started interrogating him with regards to the financial transactions irregularities.