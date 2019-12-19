Cab driver runs over woman in Chembur, held

Mumbai: A 24-year-old cab driver has been arrested for allegedly running over a woman in the eastern suburb of Chembur, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning, when Kavita Vilas Raut (33), who on her way to work, was run over by taxi driver Mahadeo Chinchpure, an official said.

While the victim died on the spot, the driver surrendered to the police, he added.

Chinchpure surrendered to the police and has been charged under sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code, senior inspector Sopan Nighot of RCF police said.