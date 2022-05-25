Bypolls to 3 Lok Sabha, 7 Assembly seats on June 23
New Delhi: The by-election to three Lok Sabha and seven assembly seats across six states will be held on June 23, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.
The three Lok Sabha seats are Azamgarh and Rampur in Uttar Pradesh -- vacated by Samajwadi Party leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Mohd Azam Khan respectively after winning the assembly polls -- and Sangrur in Punjab vacated by Bhagwant Mann who became the chief minister of the state after the Aam Aadmi Party won the recently-held assembly polls there.
One of the seven assembly seats where by-election will be held is Rajinder Nagar in Delhi, vacated by Raghav Chadha of the AAP who became a Rajya Sabha member recently.
The remaining assembly seats where bypolls will be held are Mandar in Jharkhand, Atmakur in Andhra Pradesh, and Agartala, Town Bordowali, Surma and Jubarajnagar in Tripura. Votes will be counted on June 26 and the notification for the bypolls will be issued on May 30, the EC said in a statement.
The bypolls will help the poll panel fill up vacancies in the electoral collage which elects the President of India. The presidential election could be held sometime in July.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Mamata condoles death of 6 tourists in Odisha road accident25 May 2022 7:30 PM GMT
Isolate suspected monkeypox cases at designated health facilities:...25 May 2022 7:12 PM GMT
Dilip Ghosh moved from Bengal affairs, gets charge of 8 other states25 May 2022 7:12 PM GMT
Narinder Batra removed as IOA chief25 May 2022 7:11 PM GMT
IPL: Stunning Patidar takes RCB to 207 for 4 against LSG25 May 2022 7:10 PM GMT