Bus hijacked in Agra with 34 people on board over non-payment of EMIs

Agra: Employees of a finance company allegedly took control of a bus with 34 passengers on board in Agra over non-payment of EMIs on Wednesday morning. The bus was traveling from Gurugram to Madhya Pradesh. The owner of the vehicle had died on Tuesday. The 34 passengers, who were on the bus, were later dropped off in Jhansi.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Agra, Babloo Kumar said the episode started around 10:30 PM on Tuesday when the bus was near Raibha toll plaza at Dakshin bypass and eight-nine young men in two SUVs intercepted it. These men claimed they were from the finance company and asked the bus driver to get down but he ignored them and continued the ride, he said.

"The men in SUVs then chased the bus and overtook it at Malpura area. They got into the bus and forcibly brought down the driver and the conductor. They also told the passengers to not scream and assured them that no harm will be done to them," he added.

Later, four of these men boarded the bus and sped away on the Delhi-Kanpur highway, Kumar said.

He said the driver and the conductor of the bus were taken in one of the SUVs and dropped off in Kuberpur area on the highway around 4 am after which they approached the local police for help.

A case of kidnapping has been registered but no one has been arrested so far. Multiple teams have been formed to look for the accused, said a senior police officer. No passenger was injured, said police. The bus was later seized by police in Etawah.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avanish Awasthi told reporters that the Chief Minister has directed the District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Agra to take stern action in the matter.

Awasthi said that all passengers were safe and had been dropped off at Jhansi from where they had gone to their respective destinations.

UP minister and spokesman Siddhartha Nath Singh said that the Shri Ram Finance Company that took away the bus would have to face action.