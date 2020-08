Bulandshahr accident: Over 15 motorcycles brought to police station, owners questioned

Bulandshahr: Over 15 motorcycles were brought to a police station here on Wednesday and their owners questioned over the death of a 20-year-old woman, who was visiting home from the US, in a Bulandshahr road accident, police said.

Information has also been sought on all Bullet motorcycles registered in the district from the assistant regional transport officer (ARTO), they added. The police said 15-20 bike owners were questioned.

The woman, Sudiksha Bhati, died Monday morning near Aurangabad when she was riding pillion on a motorcycle with her younger brother. She was pursuing a graduation course in entrepreneurship at the Babson College, Massachusetts (US), and was scheduled to go back on August 20.

Her family has alleged that the accident happened because two motorcycle-borne men were following her two-wheeler and harassing her. Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said the road accident took place near the border of Charaura Mustafabad village in the morning of August 10.

According to eyewitness Hemant Sharma, a Bullet motorcycle in front of the two-wheeler in which Sudiksha and his brother were travelling hit the brakes due to a milk tanker coming from the opposite side, he said. Because of this, the motorcycles collided, leading to injuries to Sudiksha, Singh said. He added the woman's brother had not mentioned anything about harassment to the police at the time of the incident.

In a purported video that has surfaced on social media, Bhati's brother said, "We were on a motorcycle at a speed of 30 km per hour. The men on the Bullet were riding near us and applied brakes on their vehicle suddenly...The Bullet had 'Jat Boys' inscribed on its number plate and its number started with UP-13." The Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police has constituted a three-member SIT, led by Circle Officer (city) Diksha Singh, to probe the matter.

The district police has filed an FIR against two unidentified people on the basis of a complaint by Sudiksha's father Jitendra Bhati.

The Uttar Pradesh government should give a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of Sudiksha Bhati, who died in a road accident in Bulandshahr after alleged harassment by motorcycle-borne men, the SP and the AAP said on Wednesday. A delegation of SP representatives met family members of Sudiksha (20) at their village in Deri Scanar in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Dadri area and gave a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh, a party leader said.

We met the family on instructions of our party chief Akhilesh Yadav and provided them an assistance of Rs 2 lakh. We assured them an aid of Rs 1 crore if the Samajwadi Party comes to power in UP, SP's Gautam Buddh Nagar unit president Veer Singh Yadav said.