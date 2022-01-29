Boost Goa's GDP to Rs 1.8L crore from 0.71L cr; at least 2L new jobs among TMC's 10-point manifesto

Kolkata: The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Saturday released its official manifesto for the upcoming 2022 Goa Assembly elections promising to restart environmentally sustainable mining practises within 250 days of AITC forming the government, 33 per cent reservation for Goan women in all jobs including the private sector and also 50 per cent reservation for women in all local bodies.



The manifesto released by AITC in presence of their leaders Luizinho Faleiro, Churchill Alemao, Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra etc is a joint one along with its alliance partner Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) in which the latter's working president Pratap Fadte was present.

In its manifesto, AITC and MGP have made 10 promises that aim to transform the lives of every single person in Goa according to the vision of party chairperson Mamata Banerjee.

The key highlights include boost to Goa's GDP size to Rs 1.8 lakh crores (from 0.71 lakh crores), with an annual per capita income of more than Rs 11 lakhs; 200,000 new jobs to be created with 80 per cent reservation for Goans and 10,000 vacancies in the government sector to be filled in three years.

The manifesto further promises doubling the budgetary spending on health and education, two new medical colleges, upgraded facilities at government schools and a Universal Health Card and road accident treatment cover for every Goan household.

There is further assurance of 24x7 public transports with a doubled fleet of state-owned buses, 24x7 uninterrupted electricity supply, pothole-free all-weather roads along with functional drainage systems and piped drinking water to all households as well as state-of-the-art sports infrastructure and training facilities in every Taluka.

It also promises title and ownership rights of land under possession to all Goan families residing in the state since before 1976 and 50,000 subsidised homes to homeless families* (under Mhaje Ghar, Maalki Hakk), as well as a provision for a loan of upto Rs 10 lakhs at subsidised rates to revamp old Goan homes.

The earlier promise of the direct benefit transfer of Rs 5000 per month to a woman of every household under Griha Laxmi; a collateral-free loan for Goan youth of upto Rs 20 lakhs at a 4 per cent interest rate under Yuva Shakti and a provision for unemployment insurance for upto 6 months a year for Goan youth also find its place in the manifesto.

In the agricultural front, the promise is to revive 18,000 hectares of traditional Khazan land to promote self-sufficiency in agriculture.

The document that was released in four languages-English, Marathi, Konkani & Roman Konkani encompasses a comprehensive agenda with which Goa will be able to usher in a 'New Dawn'.