'Bombay, Allahabad, Pb & Haryana HCs can transfer judges on cases against MPs, MLAs'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Saturday permitted the high courts of Bombay, Allahabad and Punjab & Haryana to transfer some special judges trying criminal cases against sitting and former MPs and MLAs to other courts in their respective states on grounds such as "administrative exigencies", and asked them to find suitable substitutes quickly to ensure that such trials are not delayed.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana, hearing a 2016 PIL seeking life ban on contesting elections on lawmakers convicted of heinous crimes and speedy disposal of cases against them, had earlier directed all the high courts not to transfer special judges without its prior nod.

"To ensure expeditious disposal of pending cases, it is necessary for this Court to direct the officers presiding over Special Courts or CBI Courts involving prosecution of MPs or MLAs to continue in their present posts until further orders.

"This direction, barring transfer of judicial officers, will be subject to their superannuation or death. If any further necessity or emergency arises, the Registrar General of the High Courts are at liberty to make an application before us for retention or to relieve those officers," the top court had ordered on August 10 this year. The high court registries of Bombay, Allahabad and Punjab and Haryana moved separate pleas seeking the top court's nod to transfer some special judges to some other courts under their territorial jurisdictions.

"The said application is filed seeking permission of this Court to transfer one of the specially designated Court Judge dealing with Criminal Cases involving MPs/MLAs in the State of Maharashtra, Goa and Dadra and Nagar Haveli viz. H.S. Satbhai, Judge, City Civil and Sessions Court and Additional Sessions Judge, Mumbai, Maharashtra from his current charge/posting and to further transfer the said Judicial Officer to Kelapur, District Yavatmal, Maharashtra, on account of 'administrative exigencies' noticed by the Committee consisting of Administrative Judges of the Bombay High Court in its meeting held on October 6, the Bombay high court said in its plea.

Similarly, the Allahabad High Court through its Registrar General has sought permission to transfer Alok Kumar Srivastava, presently posted as Presiding Officer of Special Court at Allahabad, and Pawan Kumar Rai, presently posted as Additional District & Sessions Judge in the Special Court at Lucknow, to other suitable posts on administrative grounds.

The High Court of Punjab and Haryana also filed a plea seeking similar nod.

The top court bench, also having justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant, took into consideration the averments made in the pleas and allowed them subject to the condition that the High Court/State shall provide suitable substitute immediately so as to ensure expeditious disposal of the cases pending against sitting and former MPs and MLAs.

The bench, meanwhile, said that it would hear on Monday some other petitions, including the one filed by Abdullah Azam Khan, the politician-son of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, against the order which permitted additional district and sessions judges to try lawmakers in magistrate-triable small offences.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the SP leader, said that the apex court in its judgement, passed on the PIL filed by Ashwini Upadhyay, had directed that cases against MPs and MLAs have to be tried by designated magisterial court .

But in the state of Uttar Pradesh, it has not been done and hence, the matter (criminal case) goes to the sessions court for trial without committal (of the case by a designated magisterial court), Sibal

argued.