Body of missing boy found near his house in Jaipur
Jaipur: An 11-year-old boy, who was missing since Friday, was found dead near his house in Muhana area here on Saturday morning, police said.
"Aprit's body bore injury marks near the neck and it was found near his house in Keshyawala village. The cause of death will be clear after post-mortem," Heeralal Saini, the SHO of Muhana police station, said.
"He was missing since Friday morning and a complaint was registered with the police station last night," he said, adding that the matter was being investigated.
The body has been shifted to the mortuary of SMS government hospital, the SHO added.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Rahul Gandhi condemns mob attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara4 Jan 2020 10:02 AM GMT
DSGMC, Akali Dal stage protest near Pak High Commission...4 Jan 2020 10:00 AM GMT
Jamia semester exams to begin on January 94 Jan 2020 9:15 AM GMT
Former TN Assembly Speaker PH Pandian dead4 Jan 2020 9:13 AM GMT
Artists take up brush & paint to protest against CAA & NRC4 Jan 2020 9:10 AM GMT