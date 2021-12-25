Blackmailing MoS Home Teni: Five BPO staff held

New Delhi: Within a week of junior home minister Ajay Mishra Teni's allegation of extortion calls, Delhi Police arrested five BPO workers from both Delhi and adjacent Noida in the connection with the case.



Police confirmed on Friday that four accused were arrested from Noida, while another one was held from the Seeraspur area of the national capital. Accused were presented before the court, and they were sent for three days of police custody by the court, the investigating team added further.

The arrested persons have been identified as Amit Kala, Ashwin, Amit, Sandeep, and Nishant. According to the police, all the accused BPO employees had tried to extort the minister of crores claiming they had incriminating videos and other evidence linked to the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh.

He was receiving threat calls since December 17, and the calls came for four consecutive days, it was Internet Generated calls using a proxy server, and the device has also been recovered by the investigating team, an

official said.

The complaint was registered at Delhi's North Avenue police station. Delhi police have made arrests based on the complaint. Getting a complaint from a staff of the minister's office that the minister received phone calls demanding money, in an attempt to blackmail him with videos of the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, and incriminating other evidence on him linked to the

violence. An FIR was initially lodged by the New Delhi district police and then they started investigating.