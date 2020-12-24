BKU (Lok Shakti) moves SC challenging farm laws

New Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti) has moved the Supreme Court challenging the three new farm laws, against which various farmer unions are staging protest at several border points of Delhi, and sought impleadment in the matter pending in the apex court.



In an application seeking impleadment in the pending petition, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti) has claimed that the new farm laws promote corporate interest and are not concerned with the interest of farmers .

The plea, filed through advocate A P Singh, alleged that these acts are unconstitutional and anti-farmer as it would dismantle the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) system intended to ensure fair prices for farm products .

The implementation of the acts in its current form will spell disaster for the farming community by opening a parallel market which is unregulated and gives enough place for exploitation of the Indian farmers, the application said.

It claimed that farmers are very much scared that these acts also lead to corporatisation of the entire agriculture market and the prices can be driven up or down by the corporates .

While hearing the matter related to farmers protest, a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde had on December 17 said that farmers' agitation should be allowed to continue without impediment and the apex court will not interfere with it as the right to protest is a fundamental right.

Several farmer unions, including the BKU, have been impleaded as respondents in the matter pending in the top court.

Some of the petitions filed in the apex court have sought directions to the authorities to remove farmers protesting at several border points of Delhi, saying commuters are facing hardships due to road blockades and the gatherings might lead to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

While acknowledging the right to non-violent protest of farmers, the apex court had last week observed that farmers' right to protest should not infringe the fundamental rights of others to move freely and in getting essential food and other supplies as right to protest cannot mean blockade of the entire city.

We clarify that this court will not interfere with the protest in question. Indeed the right to protest is part of a fundamental right and can as a matter of fact, be exercised subject to public order, the court had said on December 17 while hearing a batch of pleas on the issue.