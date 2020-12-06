BJP wins 6 out of 11 seats, raises tally in 100-member UP's Upper House to 25

Lucknow: The ruling BJP on Sunday won from the Lucknow graduates' constituency, taking its tally to six in the polls held for 11 seats of the teachers and graduates' constituencies of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

Out of the 11 seats, the Samajwadi Party won a total of three and the independents two, according to the final results of the biennial elections held last Tuesday.

Out of the five graduates' constituency seats in the Council, the BJP won three and the SP two, while out of the six teachers' constituency seats, the BJP bagged three, the SP one and independents two.

Following the declaration of the results for the 11 legislative council seats, the tally of BJP in the 100-member Upper House of the state rose to 25 from 19, SP's to 55 from 52 and independents to four from two.

The Bahujan Samaj Party, which did not field any candidate for the polls, has eight MLC, the Congress two, Apna Dal (Sonelal) one and Sikshak Dal two. There are still three vacancies in the House.

BJP's Avanish Kumar Singh bagged the Lucknow graduates' constituency seat on Sunday while as per the results declared for graduates' constituency seats gradually since Saturday, his party emerged winner on three and the SP on two out of the five seats, following a tough fight for them.

The two other graduates' constituency seats that BJP bagged was those of Agra, won by Dr Manvendra Pratap Singh 'Guruji' and of Meerut won by Dinesh Kumar Goyal.

The two seats that the Samajwadi Party bagged out of them are those of Varanasi and Allahabad-Jhansi divisions, won respectively by Ashutosh Sinha and Dr Maan Singh Yadav.

Both the SP candidates bagged the seats divesting them from the BJP, while the BJP's Guruji' won the Agra seat from the SP and Goyal by defeating four-time, sitting independent MLC Hem Singh Pundir.

In results declared earlier on Friday for the six teachers' constituency seats, three were bagged by the BJP, two by independents and one by the Samajwadi Party.

BJP's Umesh Dwivedi, Shrishchandra Sharma and Hari Singh Dhillon were declared winners from Lucknow, Meerut and Bareilly-Moradabad teachers' constituencies respectively.

SP candidate Lal Bihari Yadav won from Varanasi teachers' constituency and independents Akash Agarwal and Dhruv Kumar Tripathi won Agra and Faizabad teachers' constituencies respectively.

In the Teachers' constituency, BJP's Umesh Dwivedi had won from Lucknow, while last time, he had registered a win as an independent candidate.

In Meerut, BJP snatched the seat from MLC Om Prakash Sharma of Shikshak Dal.

In Bareilly-Moradabad teachers' constituency, the BJP won the seat after defeating the SP. In Varanasi teachers' constituency, SP's Lal Bihari Yadav defeated sitting MLC (independent) Chet

Narayan Singh.