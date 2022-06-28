BJP watching Sena crisis in Maha from a distance, says Vijayvargiya
Indore: BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday said his party was watching the turmoil in the ruling Shiv Sena in neighbouring Maharashtra from a distance.
The main constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the neighbouring state plunged into disarray on June 21 after senior leader Eknath Shinde rebelled against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and was now in Guwahati with a sizable number of dissidents.
"We have no role in the current turmoil in Maharashtra. This (rebellion) is internal strife of the Shiv Sena. We are just standing at a distance and watching it," Vijayvargiya told reporters.
Speaking about reports of Sainiks loyal to Thackeray attacking offices of rebel MLAs, he said efforts were being made to create a "West Bengal like situation" in Maharashtra by spreading fear and terror.
Vijayvargiya, who was one of the key strategists for the BJP for the WB polls, added that people of Maharashtra would not want the state to fall prey to anarchy.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Unreasoned sermonising28 Jun 2022 2:33 PM GMT
Tailor murdered in Rajasthan's Udaipur, assailants film crime28 Jun 2022 2:26 PM GMT
Uddhav appeals to rebel MLAs to come for talks: 'I am still worried...28 Jun 2022 1:15 PM GMT
Mumbai Press Club condemns journalist Mohammad Zubair's arrest,...28 Jun 2022 1:04 PM GMT
Court extends Md Zubair's custodial interrogation by 4 days28 Jun 2022 1:02 PM GMT