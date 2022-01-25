BJP trying to take credit for works started by BSP govt: Mayawati

Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati on Monday said the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is trying to take credit for works started by her when she was chief minister.



She also said that the "biggest" problems in the state are poor law and order, unemployment and migration.

Slamming the Yogi Adityanath dispensation, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief said it is very sad that state is lagging behind.

"Fear, corruption, discrimination and insecurity of life and property, that is, poor law and order, unemployment and migration of lakhs, are the biggest problems of this state with a huge population," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

These (problems) are "increasing continuously and creating frustration among the people, the society and the state are lagging behind, very sad", she said.

Her attack on the ruling BJP come ahead of next month's polls to the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly.

In a related tweet, she accused the BJP government of trying to take credit for the work started by her government and asked as to what the present dispensation has done on its own.

"Under the BSP government in Uttar Pradesh about two and a half lakh poor families were provided houses with basic facilities and preparations were on for about 15-20 lakh houses. But due to a change of government, this work remained incomplete, which the BJP is trying to capitalise on. What have they done on their own?" Mayawati asked.