BJP to stake claim to form new executive body of MADC: Vanlalhmuaka

Aizawl: Mizoram BJP president Vanlalhmuaka said the saffron party would stake claim to form the new executive body in the Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) in south Mizoram's Siaha district.



The results of the MADC elections were announced on Monday and the BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 12 out of total 25 seats, one seat short of a simple majority.

The Mizo National Front (MNF), which is the ruling party in the state, has bagged nine seats and Congress won four seats.

"We will stake claim to form the new executive body in MADC as we are the single largest party. I hope some members from either MNF or Congress, who want enhancement of power of the council, will support and join us," Vanlalhmuaka told PTI on Tuesday.

The BJP president, however, ruled out any post-poll alliance or coalition with MNF or Congress.

"We will not form a coalition with either MNF or Congress. We will form a new executive body of our own and I hope some members from MNF or Congress will join us," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress Legislature Party leader Zodintluanga told reporters on Tuesday that the Congress would not have any post-poll alliance with rivals MNF and BJP.

Expressing gratitude to the people for electing four Congress candidates, Zodintluanga said that the people want us to be in opposition bench and that is why the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the Congress has decided not to work with either MNF or BJP.

Polling for the 25-member MADC was held on May 5 and results were declared on Monday.

The Mizoram State Election Commission has fixed May 13 as the last date for formation of executive body.