BJP subverting independence of EC, says Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday accused the BJP of subverting the Election Commission to an extent that it was no more an independent body.



She alleged that the Election Commission has become "an extension" of the BJP.

"It will do whatever the BJP tells it to do."

"Election commission has been subverted to an extent that it is no more the independent body of which the country was proud. Our election commissioners were invited by other countries to seek expert advice on conducting elections," Mufti told reporters in Khiram area of Anantnag district.

She said the Election Commission has failed to act against the BJP even though the ruling party has violated the laws.

"In Himachal Pradesh, the BJP leadership campaigned for polls on religious basis. Muslims are being threatened openly but election commission remains a silent spectator," the PDP leader said.