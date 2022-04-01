BJP spreading hatred through 'The Kashmir Files': Sharad Pawar

New Delhi: Hitting out at the BJP, NCP chief Sharad Pawar accused it on Thursday of creating a "poisonous atmosphere" in the country by spreading "false propaganda" about the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley through "The Kashmir Files", a film showcasing the plight of the community.

"Such a film should not have been cleared for screening. But it is given tax concessions and those responsible for keeping the country united are encouraging people to watch the film that stokes anger among people," Pawar said, addressing a convention of the minorities department of the Delhi unit of his party.

This was the second event of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Delhi in three days. It is also planning a massive gathering in the national capital to mark its foundation day on June 10.

Pawar said it is true that Kashmiri Pandits had to leave the valley, but Muslims too were targeted in a similar manner.

"Pakistan-based terror groups were responsible for the attacks on Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims," he added.

The former Union minister said if the Narendra Modi government really cares about Kashmiri Pandits, it should make every effort for their rehabilitation and not stoke anger in their mind about minorities.