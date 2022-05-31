'BJP ready to take everyone along'

New Delhi: The BJP is ready to take everyone along and it works on the principle of building a strong nation, party chief J P Nadda said on Monday, brushing aside suggestions that a section of the society feels alienated under the Narendra Modi government.

"When we work politically, it is our endeavour to take everyone along. We have to be ready for it. We are ready for it," Nadda told a press conference here to mark eight years of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

"There are many types of people in a society. Some respond earlier, some later, some after decades and some respond after much time has passed. It depends on them. But our conduct is on the principle of a strong nation, one nation. This is clear and everyone will have an equal share," he said.

Replying to questions on whether the issue of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi is on the agenda of the BJP, Nadda said the party has always spoken for cultural development and such issues are decided in accordance with the Constitution and courts. "Court and Constitution will decide on it and the BJP will follow it in letter and spirit," the party chief said.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had passed a resolution on the Ram Janmabhoomi issue during its national executive meeting at Palampur.

"After that there has been no resolution," Nadda said, responding to questions on whether reclaiming temples at Kashi and Mathura are still on the BJP's agenda.

Nadda acknowledged that the Uttarakhand government has formed a committee on a Uniform Civil Code, but made it clear that the BJP has always worked on the principle of justice to all and appeasement of none.

"It is okay. They are discussing it. As far as we are concerned, we have been saying that everyone must be treated equally. Our broad outline is justice to all, appeasement of none. This is our basic principle, we are working in accordance with it," the BJP president said.

Nadda also said every BJP worker will spend 75 hours over 10 days to take the achievements of the Modi government to people.