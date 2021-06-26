BJP MLA's wife alleges physical, mental torture

Shimla: Even as the BJP is preparing in advance for the 2021 Assembly polls, the party seems to have a new trouble in store at Dharamshala, which its top leadership had chosen for two-day brainstorming session –named as extended core committee. Barely two months after their marriage, BJP MLA from Dharamshala Vishal Nehria has been accused of physical and mental torture, besides blackmail and domestic violence by his wife Oshin Sharma, a young civil servant.



In a video she had released on Friday exactly at the time the entire BJP leadership was cuddled at a luxury resort near McLeodganj, she demanded her protection alleging that she was not safe with Nehria and his family.

A 2018 –batch Block Development officer, who later in 2019 also got selected as Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HAS) officer, she alleged that her mental agony started within days of her wedding in April 2021.

Nehria had started subjected her to insult, physical violence and mental torture within few days of her wedding.

Two days back, Oshin Sharma alleged her husband had slapped her three times in the bedroom and even called his parents to tell them having beaten her. "I fell down from the bed.It was an unbearable pain. The marks of his fingers are still on my face," she said in her video message.

The HAS officer also said that Nehria had been threatening to kill himself so that the blame of any unforeseen happening came on her.

There is a sequence of incidents of violence, even before the marriage when they were in the college and it continued even later.