BJP legislature party meeting to choose new U'khand CM likely on Mon

Dehradun: The BJP legislature party meeting to decide the new chief minister of Uttarakhand is likely to be held here on Monday. The party's central observers for Uttarakhand Rajnath Singh and Meenakshi Lekhi may arrive a day earlier on Sunday or on the same day to attend the meeting, state BJP spokesman Shadab Shams said.

The swearing-in ceremony may take place on Tuesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and chief ministers of several BJP-ruled states likely to attend the event, he said.

With Kumaon celebrating Holi on Saturday many MLAs who represent constituencies in that region are still there. They have been informed about the likely formation of government in two to three days and will arrive in Dehradun by Sunday, Uttarakhand BJP president Madan Kaushik said.

While Pushkar Singh Dhami continues to be the frontrunner for the post of chief minister despite his defeat from Khatima, other probable names for the top job doing the rounds include those of Chaubattakhal MLA Satpal Maharaj, Shrinagar MLA Dhan Singh Rawat and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni.

Dhami is likely to be repeated as CM as he is young and energetic and also because the BJP had contested the polls in his name and recorded a big win, sources in the BJP's state unit said. Another reason why the party may decide to continue with Dhami is that it has already drawn much flak for changing two chief ministers in quick succession during its last tenure, the sources said.

"If Keshav Prasad Maurya who lost his seat in Uttar Pradesh can be made deputy CM again why can't Dhami be made chief minister?" a BJP leader said.