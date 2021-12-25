Birla voices concern over 'continuous disruption' of Parl, state legislatures

Guwahati: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday expressed concern over "continuous disruption" of proceedings and "lack of decorum" in Parliament and state legislatures, and noted dissidence should not lead to impasse.

Calling obstruction of proceedings ethically and constitutionally wrong, he said, it was even more disturbing when such disruptions are pre-planned.

Addressing the Assam Assembly, Birla said, "Democracy is based on debates and dialogue. But continuous disruption of debates in the House and lack of decorum is a matter of concern."

While it is natural for treasury and opposition benches to disagree, "dissidence should not lead to impasse", he added.

The Speaker advised political parties to hold discussions on intractable issues and ensure the House functions in a manner that it can fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the people.

"To obstruct the proceedings of the House is not right, ethically and constitutionally. Many a time, disruptions are not organic but pre-planned. Such conduct is even more disturbing," Birla said.

He said disruption and adjournment of proceedings are not part of India's democratic traditions, and asked the legislators to come true to the hopes of the people.