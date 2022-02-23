Birla calls for launching all-nation front against terrorism in UAE

New Delhi: Condemning the recent terrorist attack in UAE, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday addressed the country's Federal National Council (FNC) and said all nations should unite to fight the challenges of terrorism for global security and sustainable development.

Underlining that India and UAE have a long history of friendship and partnership, he said the similarity of views of the two countries on bilateral and multilateral issues has deepened this relationship.

Addressing the extraordinary session of the council during the 6th plenary session of the FNC, Birla said, "I strongly and unequivocally condemn the recent terrorist attack in UAE. The shared concern of UAE and India on terrorism is reshaping our cooperation in the current regional and global scenario." Emphasising on the need for unity among nations in the fight against terrorism, he said that for global security, stability and sustainable development, "it is necessary that all the nations of the world come together to fight the challenges of terrorism and violent extremism".

The Lok Sabha Secretariat quoted Birla in an official statement as saying economic cooperation between the two countries can become an effective vehicle for regional and global prosperity. He said the common interests of India and UAE need to be further strengthened on the pillars of 3Es –energy, economy and emigrant. Birla is the first speaker of the Lok Sabha who addressed members of the Federal National Council (Parliament) of the United Arab Emirates.