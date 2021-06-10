Bimal Gurung starts 60-bedded isolation centre

Darjeeling: PWD Minister Moloy Ghatak virtually inaugurated a Covid-19 isolation center located in Darjeeling. The center has been opened by Kanchenjunga welfare society run by Bimal Gurung in association with Singhalila welfare society.



The 60 bedded Kanchenjunga isolation centre for men and women is located in the Kanchenjunga school in Malidhura, around 12 km from Darjeeling town. "There are restrictions owing to Covid-19 so I could not be present in person. The Government will extend all necessary cooperation. The isolation centre will play an important role in the battle against Covid," stated Minister Moloy Ghatak while inaugurating the centre virtually.

Dr Anupan Bhattacharya, ACMOH, Darjeeling stressed on the need for testing immediately with Covid-19 symptoms. "If the patient tests positive, they should not hide it. Anyone in the high risk category including comorbidity and the aged should immediately go to a safe home. There the doctors can refer the patient if required. At present patients are only coming to hospitals when their oxygen level is dipping to around 40. It is too late and we are not being able to save such patients," stated the ACMOH.

"This facility is absolutely free. We have two to three ambulances also to transport patients free of charge. Patients can come here from anywhere including Kurseong, Kalimpong, Dooars anywhere," stated Bimal Gurung. Darjeeling district on Monday reported 261 fresh cases with 400 recoveries.