Bihar, Jharkhand give a miss to science conclave

New Delhi: In a growing trend of states avoiding Centrally-organised events, Jharkhand and Bihar have decided to skip the Centre-State Science Conclave that was inaugurated on Saturday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The event is being attended by all other state governments. However, both the states have not yet released their official statement for their absence in the conclave, which is the first of its kind.

The conclave, which is a two-day, is aimed at strengthening the Centre-State coordination and collaboration mechanisms to "build a robust science, technology and innovation (STI) ecosystem across the country."

Apart from the central and state governments, top industrialists, young scientists and innovators also took part in the conclave.

Organised at the Science City, Ahmedabad, the conclave will include sessions on various themes, including

digital health care, technological interventions for improving farmers' income, clean

energy, and innovation for producing potable drinking water to name a few.

In Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who is facing disqualification of his membership, has recently won a test of strength in the Assembly. However, the official communication in this regard has not yet been released

by either Jharkhand Governor or Election Commission of India (ECI).

Notably, it was the BJP that made the complaint to the Election Commission and the ruling JMM-Congress alliance

has also accused the BJP of trying to split the parties and topple the government as it happened in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Bihar, which is the other state that did not participate in the conclave, has emerged from a political storm as Chief Minister NItish Kumar

severed its alliance with the BJP and formed a new government with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Mahagathbandhan comprising of Congress and other smaller parties.