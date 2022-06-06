Bihar: 5 of family die in suspected mass suicide
Samastipur (Bihar): Five members of a family - a middle-aged man, his wife, mother and two sons - were found hanging from the ceiling of their house in Bihar's Samastipur district on Sunday, police said.
The suspected mass suicide took place in Vidyapathi police station area, under the Dalsingh Sarai sub-division.
Sub-Divisional Police Officer Dinesh Pandey said the family's breadwinner Manoj Jha (50) drove an autorickshaw, besides selling khaini (raw tobacco) to make both ends meet.
Neighbours claimed that Jha borrowed money from a number of people, and there had been tension in the family on account of penury and indebtedness.
Residents of Mau village grew suspicious in the morning when they saw the doors bolted from inside much after dawn.
Upon prising open the doors, they found Jha, his sons Shivam (7), Satyam (10), wife Sundarmani (38) and mother Sita Devi (67) hanging from the ceiling and informed the police.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, Pandey said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Uttarakhand: 25 dead as bus falls into gorge on its way to Yamunotri5 Jun 2022 7:44 PM GMT
BJP suspends two spokespersons over objectionable comments5 Jun 2022 7:44 PM GMT
India turns 10% of its petrol green; targets a 5th by 20255 Jun 2022 7:42 PM GMT
Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif test Covid +ve5 Jun 2022 7:36 PM GMT
Nadal tops Ruud for 14th French Open title, 22nd Slam trophy5 Jun 2022 7:35 PM GMT