Big win! Yogi government turns crisis into opportunity! This German firm shifts production from China to Agra

As coronavirus crisis continues to make things worse for everyone, there is good news from investment and jobs perspective for Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh as the UP CM's efforts have turned coronavirus crisis into an opportunity. Amidst all the happenings around COVID-19, Casa Everz Gmbh - the owner of Von Wellx Germany (5 Zones) – a footwear brand, has decided to shift its entire production from China to Agra in Uttar Pradesh. This shift from China to India demonstrates a promising start to Indian Government's recent plans to bring foreign companies into India amid coronavirus crisis.

The production will now happen in Agra in collaboration with Iatric Industries Pvt Ltd. This alliance has future plans to set up footwear ancillary industries also in India across outsoles, materials etc. subject to support from government which will help improve the availability of quality raw materials for all Indian manufacturers, thus increasing the value and quality of Indian made goods.

Reacting to the major development, Uday Bahan Singh, Minister for MSME, UP Govt. says, "We are very happy to see that investment from Casa Everz Gmbh, which will be giving employment to so many people, is coming to India from China and especially to UP. We would do all that is possible for the UP Govt and myself to attract, help and protect this investment in UP."

Manfred Everz – CEO, Casa Everz Gmbh says, "We are happy to inform you about our decision to shift production of Von Wellx Germany (5 Zones) from China to India. We are looking forward to support from the Indian and UP Govt. It's a major step taken, but we are sure that the result of the same will do wonders."

Ashish Jain, Director & CEO, Iatric Industries (P) Ltd says, "This is a first of a kind footwear collaboration of a German - Indian Company that will help to bring together German Technology and Indian demographic dividend together and will prove as a cornerstone in elevating the quality of Indian Made goods, replacing imported goods and boosting exports. Being a labour intensive industry, it will also help create over 10000 direct and indirect jobs."

"Von Wellx Germany is the pioneer of healthy footwear in the world with special benefits like relieving feet, knees and back pain, protection of your joints & muscles against shocks and correct posture. Made with Patented 5 Zones Technology invented by famous orthopaedic Naturopath Dr.Walter Mauch it has business worth millions of dollars with China. The brand is sold in over 80 countries and has over 100 million satisfied customers across the globe. It was also launched in India in 2019 and is available at over 500+ top retail locations and online," as per a company statement.

CASA EVERZ Gmbh is a 50 year old German company which developed and owns the 5 Zones Technology, which is patented and sold in 80 countries with production capacity across Europe, Dubai, China, India etc. Its major production hub has been China over the past few years. Dr.Walter Mauch was a renowned German Orthopedic, Naturopath who invented the products based on the science of Reflexology.

(Input and image from zeebiz.com)