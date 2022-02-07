Biennial polls for UP Leg Council Local Authorities seats on Apr 9

New Delhi: The biennial elections to 36 legislative council seats spread across 35 local authorities' constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, which were earlier to be held on two different dates, will now be conducted on April 9. Technically, the elections are still being held in two phases as originally announced, but polling will now be held on a single day.

The schedule was tweaked following demands by political parties, the Election Commission (EC) said in a statement on Sunday.

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to polls in seven phases from February 10 to March 7 and the counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.

On January 28, the EC had announced that the biennial legislative council elections will be held in two phases on March 3 and 7. The counting was to take place on March 12.

The term of the members is ending on March 7.

The Mathura-Etah-Mainpuri local authorities' constituency has two seats for which separate elections will be held.

In the first phase, 29 constituencies and in the second phase, six constituencies were to go to polls.

Since the poll process for the first phase one had already commenced with the issuance of notification, the EC has decided to freeze it.

The process will recommence on March 15. On the same day, the poll process for the second phase will begin with the issuance of notification.

Polling for both the phases will now be held on April 9 and counting will take place on April 12.