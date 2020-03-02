Bhim Army chief to join SBSP-led front

Lucknow: Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad will join an Opposition front led by Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party president O P Rajbhar, a party leader claimed, amid a meeting between the Dalit outfit leader and the former Uttar Pradesh minister in Lucknow on Monday.

Aazad, who is popularly known as Ravan, will become a part of the Bhagidaari Sankalp Morcha, a front of eight political parties, SBSP general secretary Arvind Rajbhar said.

"Bhim Army will also be a part of the front and a formal announcement will be made in the next few days. Today's meeting also deliberated on this," he said, adding that the meeting lasted for around half an hour.

Aazad could not be contacted for his comments despite repeated attempts. Asked to comment on the stand of Aazad on the front, Arvind Rajbhar said: "He will become a part of the front."

Azad also wrote to the UN and his this letter to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights comes against the backdrop of largescale violence in northeast Delhi.

"As I write, 45 people are confirmed dead even as the toll is rising every hour. Men are being mob-lynched and stabbed to death and women and girls are being raped," he wrote in the letter.