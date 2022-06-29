Bengal: Ex-MLA Debaprasad Sarkar passes away

Kolkata: Debaprasad Sarkar former MLA of SUCI died at a private hospital in Salt Lake on Tuesday. He was 87 years old. He was seven time MLA from Jaynagar from 1977.



In the Left Front regime SUCI had only two MLAs. Sarkar raised his voice against the Left Front's decision to abolish English at the primary school level. He was vocal against the LF's policy not to detain students. He believed that abolition of English in the primary level would affect the students studying in state-run schools.

He used to come to the Assembly and took part in debates regularly. He used to live in a party commune.He was suffering from age-related ailments for quite some time. He was the last batch of Dhoti Kurta clad MLAs. He will be remembered for his simplicity and dedication to the party.