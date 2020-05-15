'Basic reading of Constitution must for Guv applicant': TMC MP's dig at Dhankhar
Taking a dig at West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday said in a situation where the post of governor falls vacant, a person applying for it must have the basic reading of the Constitution.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal and the Raj Bhawan have been engaged in a bitter war of words for the last few months over state's Covid-19 response and its various policies.
"Situation Vacant- 1 post of Governor for State of WB. Qualifications required- 1. BASIC reading of Constitution 2. Ability to respect dignity of office & not shoot mouth off indiscriminately 3. Modicum of self respect in daily life w/o fawning over political masters shamelessly," Moitra tweeted.
There was no immediate reaction from the Raj Bhawan or the governor regarding the tweet.
The West Bengal BJP unit, however, slammed the TMC for repeatedly disrespecting the post of governor and showing disregard for constitutional norms.
"Just because the governor is saying legitimate things, the TMC is unable to tolerate and has been repeatedly insulting him and trying to demean his post. We condemn such statements against the post of the office of governor," West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said.
Over the past two months, the state government and the Raj Bhawan have been engaged in a war of words over state's preparedness in handling the Covid-19 situation.
The face-off escalated earlier this month, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accusing Dhankhar of repeatedly interfering in the functioning of the state administration, and the governor contending that the state cannot be governed as a personal fiefdom.
(Inputs and image from hindustantimes.com)
