Bangladesh naval ship arrives on 5-day visit

New Delhi: A Bangladeshi naval ship arrived in Visakhapatnam on Sunday on a five-day visit as part of commemorative programmes to mark the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of the war of liberation of that country.

The officers and crew of the ship, Somudra Avijan, were accorded a traditional welcome by the Eastern Naval Command, Navy officials said

The year 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Bangladesh and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. In reflection of close ties, India is also hosting a number of events to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1971 war that led to the liberation of Bangladesh. Around 93,000 Pakistani troops had surrendered before the joint forces of the Indian Army and the "Mukti Bahini" on December 16, 1971, that paved way for the birth of Bangladesh.

"This visit by the Bangladesh Navy is to commemorate the birth centenary of the father of the nation, Bandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and as well as Swarnim Vijay Varsh marking the 50th anniversary of 1971 Indo-Pak war," Navy Spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

He said a series of activities are scheduled including professional interactions, cross deck visits, visit INS Vishwakarma and INS Dega.

"In addition, screening of a special documentary on the Bangladesh Navy and interaction with 1971 war veterans would be the major highlights of the visit," Commander Madhwal said.