Baghel unveils dev works for residents of Narayanpur district

Raipur: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday unveiled as many as 101 development works worth Rs 127.83 crore for the residents of Narayanpur, during his Narayanpur visit. Baghel inaugurated 46 development works costing Rs 72.8 crore and performed bhoomi pujan of 55 development works worth Rs 55.75 crore. Moreover, under Kanya Vivah Yojna, 251 newly married couples tied nuptial knots and took blessings of Chief Minister. At the programme, Baghel also distributed cheques and goods to the beneficiaries of various government schemes.

In this program organized at the Children's Higher Secondary School Sports Ground, Baghel distributed masahti pattas to the 500 farmers of Abujhmad area, distributed hearing aids, tricycle, battery operated tricycles, Divyangjan unique identification card, amount under National Family Assistance Scheme to 36 beneficiaries of Social Welfare Department, 100 units of Tussar basic reeling machine to the beneficiaries of silk department, cheque distribution to the women sericulture group, Urad seeds, spare pumps, sprinklers to the beneficiaries of Agriculture Department, cheques of financial aid under Bhagini Matritva Sahayta Yojana and Mukhyamantri Noni Sashaktikaran Sahayta Yojana to the beneficiaries of Labor Department, and also the cheques of financial aid under Chief Minister Sewing Machine Assistance Scheme, Chief Minister Construction Workers Death and Divyangjan Assistance Scheme Distributed and forest rights letters to 26 beneficiaries.

The development works inaugurated by Baghel in Narayanpur district are as follows bridge from Brehbeda to Matadongri worth Rs 7.67 crore, circuit house in Narayanpur district worth Rs 5.89 crore, Sulenga to Tirakanar worth Rs 5.50 crore, District Education and Training Institute academic building constructed at the cost of Rs 5.55 crore, roads built from village Mahimagwadi to Tadonar built under Prime Minister Rural Road Development Agency at the cost of Rs 3.20 crore, Schoolpara to Kohkapara at the cost of Rs 3.33 crore, Nayapara Kukdajhor to Khaspara at the cost of Rs 3.35 crore and other development work.