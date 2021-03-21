Baghel to disburse fourth installment of Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana and 15th & 16th installment of Godhan Nyay Yojana today

Raipur: In the virtual presence of Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will transfer one thousand 104 crore 27 lakh rupees in the accounts of 18 lakh 43 thousand farmers of the state, as the fourth installment of Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana and a total of Rs. 7 crore 55 lakhs as the 15th and 16th installments of the Godhan Nyay Yojana, in the accounts of cattle rearers, on Sunday. All the members of the cabinet will be present in this program scheduled to be held in the Chief Minister's residence office at 11 am.

Under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, farmers have been paid 4500 crore rupees in three installments. Similarly, 23 crore 62 lakh rupees have been paid in three installments to 4777 farmers of certified seed producers and Rs 74 crore 24 lakh have been paid to sugarcane grower 34 thousand 292 farmers as additional incentives and inputs. So far, Rs 4597 crore 86 lakh has been paid to the farmers under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana. Chief Minister Baghel will transfer Rs. 3 crore 75 lakh as the 15th installment of the Godhan Nyaya Yojana and Rs. 3 crore 80 lakh as the 16th installment in the accounts of the cattle rearers, in this program to be held on March 21. So far, Rs 80 crore 42 lakh have been paid to the cattle rearers under the Godhan Nyay Yojana.

It is noteworthy that Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana has been implemented from May 21, 2020, the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, to provide agricultural input assistance to farmers and to increase production and productivity of major crops of the state. Under the scheme, along with paddy in the kharif season, 13 other crops such as maize, soyabean, groundnut, sesame, pigeonpea, moong, urad, kulthi, ramatil, kodo, kutki, ragi have been included along with sugarcane crop in the rabi season.

Under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, farmers cultivating paddy in Kharif 2019 are being paid in installments directly into their bank account at the rate of Rs. 10 thousand per acre on the basis of the acreage obtained through cooperative society. Under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, a total of 18.38 lakh farmers including 9.54 lakh marginal farmers, 5.60 lakh small farmers and 3.21 lakh large farmers, have been paid Rs 4,500 crore in three installments as input assistance and 4,777 certified seed growers have been paid Rs 23.62 crore in three installments. In this way, 4523.62 crore has been paid to a total of 18.43 lakh farmers in three installments.

Similarly, the Godhan Nyaya Yojana has been started for the purchase of cow dung at the rate of 2 rupees per kg to provide additional income to the livestock rearers on the occasion of Hareli festival in the state. Under this scheme fortnightly payment of dung sale is done. Vermi compost is being prepared by women self-help groups in Gothan from cow dung purchased from cattle rearers. Till March 15, 1 lakh 18 thousand 611 quintal vermi compost has been produced in Gothan, out of which 83 thousand 900 quintal vermi compost has also been sold. Through the Godhan Nyay Yojana, 1 lakh 62 thousand 497 cattle rearers of the state are benefiting. 70 thousand 299 landless villagers are benefiting through the scheme. 44.55 percent of the beneficiaries of the Godhan Nyay Yojana are women.