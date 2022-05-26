Baghel helps girl in distress, provides Rs 3L financial aid

New Delhi: It was Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's parental instinct that lead him to spotting a girl in distress in the midst of people, who had gathered to meet the head of the government as part of the state's meet and greet campaign in Chitrakot assembly constituency.



Lokeshwari, a teenager who was sobbing while waiting for her turn, was called on the stage by the chief minister at Bhainsagaon Gram Panchayat.

The chief minister comforted the girl by offering her a glass of water and patiently listened to her. The girl told the chief minister that her father had died 15 years ago and she is compelled to live with his maternal uncle along with her widowed mother and brother as they have no home. She added that due to poor financial condition, she and her brother were unable to study.

On being informed about her problem, the chief minister instructed the in-charge of Bastar district to write an application on her behalf and immediately sanctioned a financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh to Lokeshwari. Understanding the sensitive mind of a

child, the Chief Minister brought back the smile on the face of Lokeshwari. Her sparkling eyes tells that Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is working on its mantra of providing development, trust and security to the people of Chhattisgarh.